St. Louis Attorney honored with NAACP ' Lifetime Membership' award

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County NAACP presented a Lifetime Membership to St. Louis Attorney Mark Cantor Thursday night.

Cantor has partnered with the organization to focus on community service and outreach. His main goal is to help increase and fund community events.

Cantor has served as a personal injury lawyer in St. Louis since 1993.