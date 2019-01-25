STL Moms: New bride tips from Brookdale Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Laura Kirk from Brookdale Farms Weddings and Events joins us in the studio this morning to give some tips to help engaged couples with the wedding planning process. Some of her tips include setting a strict budget and starting by picking a theme or vision for your big day.

Brookdale Farms will also be hosting a 21+ Valentine's Day dinner party where couples will enjoy a buffet dinner, dessert for two, an open bar, live music, and a romantic carriage ride.

Valentine's Day Dinner Party

Saturday February 9 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Brookdale Farms 8004 Twin River Rd, Eureka

Tickets $100/couple

www.brookdalefarmsinc.com