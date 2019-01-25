Tim’s Travels : St. Louis Auto Show, with motorcycles now open at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -It`s time to start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2019 St. Louis Auto Show — now featuring the STL Motorcycle Show. Two shows for the price of one! Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone; including children.

The 2019 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase.

America's Center and The Dome

January 24- 27

701 Convention Plaza

Downtown St. Louis

SaintLouisAutoShow.com

General Admission

Adults - $12.00

Children 12 and under - FREE