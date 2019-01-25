Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, January 26-27, 2019

STL Auto Show featuring The Motorcycle Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: Adults - $12.00, 12 and under – FREE

Two shows for the price of one! Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children. The Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now.

http://saintlouisautoshow.com/

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Family Winter Carnival

Date: Saturday, January 26 Venue: Soulard Market Park, South St. Louis

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

This alcohol free, family-friendly event will keep the kids busy with bounce houses, story time, fire trucks, and police vehicles. Kids can also check out fun interactive displays provided by local artists and organizations. The whole family can pick out festive crowns, masquerade masks, and face paint to get in the Mardi Gras spirit!

http://stlmardigras.org/events/family-winter-carnival

Fete De Glace

Date: Saturday, January 26 Venue: Historic St. Charles Downtown District, Saint Charles, MO

Time:9:30am-3:30pm Admission: Free

Over a dozen ice carvers fill two blocks of North Main Street. You can watch carvers create art with chainsaws, chisels, grinders and knives, as well as hot irons and cold spray. Each carver starts with a single block of ice weighing 260 lbs. There are outdoor fire pits, restaurants serving breakfast or lunch, and shops to wander in to help you stay warm. Plan to stay for a few hours so you can watch the sculptures develop from a block of ice.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/fete-de-glace-ice-carving-competition/1152/

St. Louis Food and Wine

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Union Station, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: Noon-5:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-4:00pm Tickets: $50.00

With hundreds of wine and craft beer to taste and culinary delights around every corner, this is the can't-miss event of the year! Plus, it benefits the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Must be 21 and older to attend.

https://stlfoodandwine.com/

Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour

Date: Saturday, January 26 Venue: Restaurants throughout Maplewood, MO

Time: Noon-5:00pm Cost: $21.00 (May sell out)

Check-in and get your special pass to enjoy sweet treats throughout town. There is a unique sweet sampling at each of the 15 stops. Take your time and follow your own path.

check-in, you will be given a pass to present at each host location. There is a unique sweet sampling at each stop. You can go at your own pace and choose your own route. You just need your pass to participate.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maplewood-sweet-tooth-tour-tickets-39975652252

Eagle Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Riverfront and Apple Shed, Clarksville, MO

Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm Admission: Free

Clarksville is a great Bald Eagle watching spot in the Middle Mississippi River Valley due to its proximity to Locks and Dam #24, which keeps the water free of ice enabling the eagles to find fish during the cold weather. Naturalists from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the WBS set up spotting scopes, exhibits, children’s activities, and live eagle shows to entertain and educate.

https://sites.google.com/view/cityofclarksville/calendar-of-events/eagle-days-2019

Arch City Roller Derby

Date: Saturday, January 26 Venue: Midwest Sport Hockey, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Tickets: Adults $12, Ages 11-18 $8.00, 10 and under Free

Smashinistas vs. Rebel Skate Alliance – 6:30pm

M80s vs Stunt Devils – 8:00pm

Flat-track roller derby double header action. Concessions on site.

http://archrivalrollerderby.com/

Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, January 26 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 1:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Davidson

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?SPID=93215&SPSID=632626&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Circus Harmony: Accelerando, a Circus Spy Thriller

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: City Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7p, Sunday 2p Tickets: $20.00

Follow two teams of acrobatic spies as they try to get the top-secret document that has gone missing. Circus Harmony’s annual confluence of music and circus features new acts including Chinese Pole and Hoop Diving, coached by Circus Harmony graduates who are touring the world performing these acts with Cirque du Soleil, Les 7 Doigts de la Main, and other international companies!

https://circusharmony.org/accelerando/

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Alabama Story (Main stage)

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, 8pm, Sunday 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00

A determined librarian and a segregationist senator face off over an innocent children’s book in 1959 Montgomery. Depicting the marriage of two rabbits – who happen to have different-colored fur – the story has Sen. E.W. Higgins calling for a book ban. But even as the pressure mounts, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed refuses to yield to censorship.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/alabama-story

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: The Wolves (Studio theatre)

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Loretto Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, 8pm, Sunday 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $46.00-$71.00

Nine teenage girls prepare for battle on a soccer field. As they stretch and warm up together, the teammates’ nonstop banter reveals how a collection of disparate personalities bonds to form a team. http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-wolves

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company: Canfield Drive

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets: $45.00 adults, $40.00 Seniors, $15 Students

In this World Premiere production, two high-powered news reporters from across the aisle are thrown together during a ratings frenzy in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting and death of Micheal Brown. Created from diverse interviews of people from around the corner and around the world.

https://www.theblackrep.org/

https://edison.wustl.edu

SLSO - Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert (Limited seats remain!)

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 26-27 Venue: Powell Hall

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $42.50-$115.50

Journey to a galaxy far, far away and relive the intergalactic adventure of Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert like never before as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs the score live.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/