Woman dies after being trapped under vehicle in parking structure, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE – One person is in custody after investigators found a woman's dead body frozen to the ground beneath a car parked in a Wisconsin hospital parking facility Friday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of the 33-year-old.

Deputies made the grisly find around 3:45 a.m. in the parking structure of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa while investigating reports of a person trapped under a vehicle, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious woman trapped under a vehicle. She was bleeding from the head. Officials say the woman had a weak pulse and was frozen to the ground. The vehicle was crashed into a wall of the parking structure and had some damage. There were no occupants inside the vehicle.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and helped free the woman. She was transported to Froedtert where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m. The woman was an employee of the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Around 9 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual at a day reporting center that appeared to have been involved in some kind of incident. Day reporting centers often work with past criminal offenders, offering case management, counseling, treatment, education and other programs.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas told reporters squads responded to that location and took into custody a 27-year-old man.

"It’s a shame for how it happened. It’s just very gruesome as well," said Anthony Moroder, a student at Wisconsin Lutheran College. "I just send my best prayers to her, to the family that are affected by this, just know God will be with her always."

Officials have not yet determined either a motive or connection between the victim and suspect in this case. They are also reviewing video from the structure.

Officials say they will identify the victim as soon as next-of-kin has been notified.