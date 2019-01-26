× Apply for Illinois’ winter assistance to stay warm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Illinois making sure to keep you warm through the winter. The state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says income-qualified households can now apply for winter assistance. This includes those affected by the federal shutdown or even students living away from home.

The benefits are paid directly to your energy company.

They’re also accepting applications for those who are in need of a furnace repair or replacement.

Applications are accepted until March 31 or until funds have been used. Call 1-877-411-WARM.