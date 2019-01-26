× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 25, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 25, 2019.

Segment One features highlights from the these high school basketball games.

McCluer vs McCluer North

CBC vs Chaminade

From the Parkway West Showdown tournament

Hazelwood Central vs DeSmet

Parkway South vs Liberty

Parkway Central vs Lafayette

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights from these high school basketball games.

Jennings vs Webster Groves

(girls): Lafayette vs Nerinx Hall

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also previewed tomorrow's Cardinal Ritter Class basketball tournament. They also discussed the just released schedule for "The Classic" football tournament coming up on September 7, 2019 at East St. Louis' Clyde Jordan Stadium. Four high school football games in one day. The feature match-up has Trinity playing East St. Louis.