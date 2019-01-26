Dangerous cold to follow dusting of snow for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A fast-moving weather system will bring a quick round of light snow and flurries to the region this morning into early this afternoon. Accumulations will range from a dusting to around 1” with a few spots close to 2” possible northeast of St. Louis. Once the snow moves out skies will turn partly sunny and temperatures will warm up into the upper 30's.

Tonight and Sunday look dry with temps in the 20's tonight and in the mid to upper 30's Sunday. A very strong cold front will dive through the area Monday morning bringing a quick mix of light rain and snow followed by sharply colder temperatures.

This sets us up for dangerously cold weather for the middle of the week with many spots drop too or below zero by Thursday morning. After today the pattern looks dry well into next week.