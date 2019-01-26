One suspect in custody, one at-large after striking police officer at Arnold Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN PARK, MO – A high-speed chase ended in the City of Green Park in south St. Louis County Saturday evening. The police pursuit started in Arnold Missouri just after 6 pm at the Walmart on Michigan Avenue. Two Arnold Police Officers had responded to the Walmart for a report of a theft of merchandise by two suspects. While on the parking lot one officer was struck by the suspects SUV.

The officer received a minor injury to his knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later another officer spotted the suspect vehicle and chased it on northbound I-55 from Arnold to Green Park, where the suspect abandoned the SUV and fled on foot.

One suspect was captured after a brief foot chase. The second suspect is still at large.

Police had cordoned off an area in Green Park to search for the suspect with two K-9 units and a helicopter.