ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Coughing, sneezing, and body aches are all signs of the flu. The CDC says this flu season has hit up to seven million people. That impact is registering big in Missouri.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services says that more than 630 deaths from pneumonia and influenza have been reported since October.

Doctors say the flu shot seems to be stopping the flu from becoming as widespread as it has in the past. The CDC recommends flu vaccinations and also lots of hand washing.