Project set to reimagine metro transit

ST. LOUIS -

It's been more than 10 years since metro transit changed its bus system.

"It really is time to take a fresh look at our entire transit system," said Jessica Mefford Miller, executive director of metro transit.

The Metro reimagined project will do just that.

The project plans to decrease wait times for customers, offer more direct routes, and faster trips.

The new elements center around a comprehensive strategy that focuses on safety and security.

The metro reimagined project is expected to be completed in fall of 2019.