Remains of former Navy Seal killed in Syria returned to St. Louis

OVERLAND, MO - The body of former Navy seal Scott Wirtz was return home to St. Louis Saturday afternoon. Local VFW member share their condolences as Wirtz procession passed.

His brothers and sisters in arms paid their respects, along with police officer, firefighters, and other citizens. Some had flags, others took a moment of silence as the convoy went by. A visitation is set for Tuesday, February 5 at Ortmann-Stipanovich funeral home in Creve Coeur.

Local Service men and women say they are proud of how St. Louisans have shown their respect to this fallen hero and they’re thoughts go out to his family and friends.

A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, February 6th at the Cathedral Basilica.