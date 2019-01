× St. Louis Zoo holding job fair today

ST. LOUIS, Mo . – If you consider yourself energetic, responsible and service-oriented the St. Louis Zoo is looking for you. It’s holding a job fair today and February 8th. The event runs 9am to 12 pm.

Jobs include engineers and conductors for the Zoo-line railroad, catering and food service personnel and much more. Positions start at $10 per hour.

Learn more: stlzoo.org/employment