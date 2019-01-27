Boil advisory in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil advisory for Maplewood, Shrewsbury, and parts of Webster Groves. A complete view of the affected area—which includes residential, commercial, and school buildings—is outlined on the map below.

A water main break after a low pressure event left 5,000 customers in affected areas with low water pressure. The break is expected to be repaired by this afternoon.

Water must be brought to a boil for three minutes prior to consumption for those affected by the break. Tap water remains safe for non-consumable uses such as washing and bathing.

Missouri American Water customers can provide contact information to the reverse-911 system to receive updates on the break. They will also be notified through the system, through social media, and through the state’s website when the advisory is lifted.

