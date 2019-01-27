× Government shutdown costs Gateway Arch $600,000

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The reopening of the government is finally spreading to the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse. The National Park Service says the Arch will open today from 9am to 6pm.

President Donald Trump’s partial government shutdown, caused the national park to close for a record 35 days.

Partners of the Gateway Arch estimate losing more than $600,000 in revenue.

A statement from them says, “Gateway Arch National Park’s employees are happy to be back at work.”