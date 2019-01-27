I-55 closed for several hours Sunday morning due to ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO - Sunday morning around 8 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Meramec Bottom Road were closed due to icy road conditions. The ice caused several multiple accidents as many drivers say the icy roads caught them off guard.

Police said many drivers spun out of control and slid off the interstate.

MoDot asked us to shut it down so they could de-ice the area,” said Battalion Chief William Flurry, Rock Community Fire.

Authorities say some drivers were traveling too fast for the icy conditions not anticipating the slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and ramps.

MoDot crews salted the roads to allow authorities to reopen the interstate by 10 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.