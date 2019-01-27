× Illinois General Assembly has more women legislators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of women in the Illinois Legislature has increased slightly, though the numbers still fall behind a state panel’s goal.

The State Journal-Register reports that the 101st Illinois General Assembly has 64 women, up from 62 women two years ago. The state has 177 House and Senate seats.

The National Conference of tate Legislatures says Illinois is 11th in the U.S. for the percentage of women in a state Legislature, with about 36 percent of the Legislature being women. Nevada leads the country with nearly 51 percent of legislative seats filled by women.

Illinois’ Anti-Harassment, Equality and Access panel aims to have 50 percent female representation in the Illinois General Assembly.

Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of Raymond says it’s important for the “legislature to look like the people it represents.”