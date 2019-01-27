× Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six separate proposals since last month to restrict the use of cellphones while driving.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri has seen the numbers of cellphone-related traffic crashes increase by 35 percent since 2014.

Missouri Department of Transportation official Jon Nelson says cellphone use is one of the fastest growing causes of fatal crashes in Missouri. The department’s preliminary figures show there were almost 920 fatal crashes in Missouri last year, down slightly from about 930 fatalities last year.

Republican Sen. Wayne Wallingford has introduced legislation to ban texting for all drivers, or face a $50 fine that would double in a work or school zone.

State law currently prohibits texting for drivers under the age of 21 and commercial motor vehicle drivers.