One dead after North County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in North St. Louis County late Saturday night.

Officers found the victim in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 11:40 p.m. in the area of Shepley and Hobkirk. He suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle told officers that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Cameron.

The name of the victim is unknown at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the St. Louis Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Contact the department at (636) 529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident.