One on One with Cardinals Broadcaster Mike Shannon

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne recently caught up with the long time radio voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, the one and on;y Mike Shannon. Among the topics they discussed; Mike's charity he is setting up with Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital to honor his late manager and friend Red Schoendienst. Mike also talks about returning to the KMOX radio booth in 2019. Martin and Mike also discuss the new Cardinals first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt and the impact he will have on the 2019 Cardinals. Mike also talks about the war of words between the Cardinals Yadier Molina and the Cubs Kris Bryant and how it will add to the rivalry. Mike also has his take on Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as he enters his first full season as the club's skipper.