Over 5,000 St. Louis County customers should boil water before drinking Sunday

ST. LOUISA, Mo. – A water main break has about 5,000 St. Louis County Missouri American Water customers under a precautionary boil advisory Sunday morning. The customers that should boil their water before drinking live in Maplewood, Shrewsbury and a portion of Webster Groves. A map of the area affected is posted below.

Missouri American Water says the water main break is causing low pressure. Crews are working the break now and hope to have it repaired this afternoon. The advisory affects approximately 5,000 customers, a mix of residential and commercial, as well as multiple schools.

Water for these customers will need to be brought to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during this period.

Map of the area under a precautionary boil advisory: