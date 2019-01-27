St. Louis Public Library announces 2019 ‘Storytime Theater’ series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Community Engagement Manager at St. Louis Public Library Aarya Walker came to the studio this morning to promote the 2019 "Storytime Theater" series. The free event kicks off on February 1 at the Central Library with the African folktale "The Princess and the Magic Fish."

The St. Louis Public Library Storytime Theater series started last year, and it brings professional theater to 13 branches with music, comedy, and quality storytelling the whole family will love. The series also helps promote literacy among children.

For more information and a full schedule of events visit slpl.org.