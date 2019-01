2019 Cardinals Infield Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Spring Training just a couple of weeks away, Fox 2's Sports Final did a preview of the 2019 Cardinals infield. With new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt anchoring the infield, last year's first baseman Matt Carpenter, shifts to third base, his natural position. The middle infield is the same as 2018 with Kolten Wong playing second base and Paul DeJong manning the shortstop position. Here's our preview of the 2019 Cardinals infield, Enjoy!