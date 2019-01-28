2019 Country Megaticket Instagram Contest

The 2019 Country Megaticket, presented by MO Lottery, is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with 7 country megastars and 19 supporting acts for one great price!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of platinum ticket before they go on sale EVERY DAY THIS WEEK! Platinum tickets include the same reserved seats for each show, plus one elite parking pass per show.

2019 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

Saturday, May 18 – Rascal Flatts w/TBD

Saturday, June 1 – Dierks Bentley w/ Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes

Friday, June 28 – Brad Paisley w/Chris Lane and Riley Green

Thursday, July 11 – Chris Young w/Chris Janson and TBD

Thursday, August 8 – Florida Georgia Line w/Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy

Saturday, August 17 – Luke Bryan w/Cole Swindell and Jon Langston

Saturday, August 24 – Jason Aldean w/Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10am. Click here to purchase tickets!

Use the code FOX2 during our special pre-sale Wednesday, 1/30 at 10am through Thursday, 1/31 at 10pm.