Blues, MoBap install baby nursing stations at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues and Missouri Baptist Medical Center installed two nursing stations at the Enterprise Center to give moms a clean, private space to feed their newborn babies.

The 4-foot by 8-foot pods are freestanding and contain two benches, a fold-down table, and power outlets. The pods can be locked and unlocked electronically with the free Mamava app and Bluetooth-enabled SmartLock.

The pods are big enough to accommodate mothers with babies and additional children.

The Enterprise Center’s hospitality staff will be trained to assist those interested in using the pods.