Dangerous cold likely Tuesday night through early Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The warmest part of the day will be early this morning as temperatures climb into the lower 40's. Then a strong arctic cold front will slash through the bi-state area late this morning bringing a quick burst of rain showers, mixed with some wet snow, between 10am and noon. Behind the front, strong winds will send temperatures tumbling back into the 20's by late this afternoon with scattered flurries from time to time.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a few flurries and gusty winds. Low temperatures dip to near 10 with wind chills of 0 to -8 by morning.

Tuesday, the coldest air of the season arrives during the afternoon with a period of light snow. The high Tuesday hits 25 but then we drop to -2 by Wednesday morning with wind chills bottoming out between -15 and -25 in St. Louis.

