× Drew Lock NFL draft tracker: Updated look at where Mizzou QB could land

ST. LOUIS, MO- We’ve taken a few previous stabs at trying to figure out where Drew Lock’s NFL career could begin. In total, we kicked 13 teams around for one reason or another. Now seems to be a good time to re-evaluate. The coaching carousel has just about finished spinning. Lock had a solid performance during Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama last week, showing national media and league types he was comfortable in his own skin.

He also showed a little razzle-dazzle on the field.

DREW LOCK THROWING UNDERHAND PASSES?!?!?!? 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bm3jF1XHun — #22 Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) January 26, 2019

We have, however, reached the point of the “Underwear Olympics” where measurements like what we now know are Lock’s 9 inch hands will take on added importance for some. Hype about metrics will get hotter as head toward next month’s NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Here’s a look at the six or seven most likely destinations (in draft order).

RAIDERS (4)–The Raiders pick three times in the first round…the first time at number four overall, which is likely too high for any QB in this class, and twice more at 24 and 27, which would likely be too low if they’re trying to land a franchise quarterback. It all depends on what Jon Gruden wants to do with Derek Carr.

GIANTS (6)– Eli Manning improved over his 2017 numbers but he’s obviously not the future at the position. With Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. already in tow on offense, do the Giants hit the free agent market instead of starting over with a young QB? Most mock drafts have the Giants being the first to take a quarterback in round 1–Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. They could also follow Miami’s lead–ESPN reports the Dolphins are focusing their attention on the 2020 QB class.

JAGUARS (7)— The bet on Blake Bortles came up snake eyes in 2018, but the Jaguars may decide to try the free agent market for someone like Nick Foles or Joe Flacco instead of drafting a QB high.

BRONCOS (10)— Case Keenum is not the future of the franchise for John Elway in Denver. Elway personally scouted Lock on Senior Day against Arkansas. If the Broncos pass on Lock, they are likely picking another QB here.

REDSKINS (15)— Alex Smith’s future is in doubt after a gruesome leg injury. They almost have to choose a QB.

CHARGERS (28) — We had the Chargers on earlier versions of this list, and then Phillip Rivers went out and had an MVP-caliber season. He will turn 38 next December. Do they draft his replacement while he’s still playing at such a high level, instead of adding a piece that could help immediately? It would be hard to pass on Lock here.

PATRIOTS (TBD)–See CHARGERS. Tom Brady has already said he will be back next year, but he will turn 42.