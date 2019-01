Earl Austin Jr. Elected to Billikens Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Prep Zone analyst Earl Austin Jr. is a member of another hall of fame. Saint Louis University announced Thursday that Earl is now a Billiken Hall of Famer. Austin has been the Billikens men's basketball team's radio analyst the past 28 years. Austin is also in the McCluer North High School, Lindenwood University, St. Louis Sports and Missouri High School Basketball Coaches halls of fame. Earl's picture can also be seen on a mural on Page Avenue in St. Louis. His portrait is among several famous St. Louis African Americans to be painted on buildings on Page Avenue.