Head to McDonald’s January 29 for ‘bacon hour’

Chef Michael Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald's, joins us from Chicago to promote McDonald's "bacon hour." For one hour on Tuesday, January 29, viewers across the nation can head to a participating McDonald's and add thick-cut applewood smoked bacon to anything for free. From Big Macs to hot fudge sundaes, the bacon-topped possibilities are endless.

The event is celebrating the addition of bacon on McDonald's Big Mac, quarter pounder, and the new cheesy bacon fries.

McDonald's Bacon Hour

Tuesday January 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Add bacon to any purchased item at participating locations!

https://news.mcdonalds.com/stories/our-food-details/free-bacon-hour-2019