How to prevent your Nest from being hacked

Posted 8:33 am, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, January 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scott Scaeffer from Blade Technology Inc. came to explain how Nest security cameras are being hacked. He warns people against keeping the preset usernames and passwords that come with their Nest account as that is most likely the way hackers are getting in.

