ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scott Scaeffer from Blade Technology Inc. came to explain how Nest security cameras are being hacked. He warns people against keeping the preset usernames and passwords that come with their Nest account as that is most likely the way hackers are getting in.
How to prevent your Nest from being hacked
