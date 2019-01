× Man, woman killed in apparent double homicide in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were been found dead Monday morning in south St. Louis.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue near Gustine Avenue around 2:30 a.m

Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman both dead.

Police have not released the identities of the deceased or cause of death.

However, homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.