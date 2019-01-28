× Maplewood daycare owner charged with child endangerment

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Laura Minnick is charged with seven counts of child endangerment after a three month old died on her watch last November.

The investigation began on November 16 after the victim died of suffocation at the in-home daycare that Minnick ran in the 3600 block of Cambridge.

Officers reported that six other children ages 4 and under were at the daycare at the time of the death. Some of these children were in pack-n-plays covered with shelving, boxes, and crates.

Minnick was intoxicated when police arrived on the scene.

The warrants for her arrest were issued after the recent completion of Minnick’s toxicology report and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s report. She is not yet in police custody, but officers believe that she will surrender herself sometime today. Her bond is set at $50,000.

The Maplewood Police Department asks that the community keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers. The family wishes to remain private at this time.

Questions about the case can be directed to Lieutenant John LcClerc at (314) 646-3630 or j-leclerc@cityofmaplewood.com.