Maplewood Richmond Heights school district closure for Monday due to watermain break

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - A water main break in St. Louis County has forced the Maplewood Richmond Heights school district to close.

There are no classes on Monday, January 28.

Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil order for 5,000 customers in Maplewood, Shrewsbury and a portion of Webster Groves.

Customers still have water just with low pressure. It is okay for washing and bathing just not for drinking unless it's boiled for three minutes.

Crews worked Sunday, January 27 to repair the water main break.

The boil order won't be lifted until the water is tested after repairs are complete.