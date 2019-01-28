× Missing Illinois teen last seen with older man on surveillance video

O’Fallon Ill. – Police are looking for a missing teen last seen with an older man at a gas station in Nashville, Illinois. Princess L. Randle, of O’Fallon, Illinois, is considered a missing or runaway teen. The 16-year-old has been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say Randle was last seen on video surveillance in the company of an older, unknown white male at a Circle K in Nashville, Illinois around on January 26, 2019. The male is driving a white or silver 4 door sedan, possibly a Mercedes.

Randle is described as 5’06, 120lbs, with black hair dyed gold on top and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying a Nike logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext 0 and ask for Det. Andrew Lampe.