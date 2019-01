× One on One with Matt Holliday

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday earlier this week. Holliday was in town for a charity event for his on going Homers for Health program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Even though Holliday hasn’t played in St. Louis since the 2016 baseball season, he continues to support the kids at Children’s Hospital.

Martin and Matt talked about his on going "Homers for Health" campaign, how new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will help the 2019 Cardinals and if Holliday would like to return to baseball in 2019. Holliday admitted he would love to play for the Cardinals again.