Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spirit is a 1.5-year-old hound mix! She weighs just over 35 pounds and is a very friendly and playful girl.

Spirit does well around big dogs, cats, and children! She does well in a kennel and knows basic commands.

She's a loving, sweet girl who would do well in any home.

You can visit Spirit at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.