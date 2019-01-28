Police chase ends with arrest, suspect’s vehicle in ditch

CENTERVILLE, Ill. – A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended with the driver’s vehicle going into a ditch in Centerville Monday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter was over the scene where the St. Clair County Police Department and the Belleville Police Department comb the area.

The chase ended at Illinois Route 157 westbound near Illinois 15.

According to reports, the suspects’ SUV went into a ditch, the suspect then fled from the car and was captured at the Flying J convenience store.

Police have not released details about what led to the pursuit.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.