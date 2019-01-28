× Precautionary boil order lifted for portions of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —The precautionary advisory to boil consumable water has been lifted for Maplewood, Shrewsbury, and portions of Webster Groves. The order was issued after a water main break. Sub-zero temperatures are in the forecast. That may mean more water main breaks.

The water main break in St. Louis County Sunday closed Maplewood Richmond Heights schools Monday. There are no classes on Monday, January 28.

Missouri American Water issued the precautionary boil order for 5,000 customers Sunday in St. Louis County. Customers had water service, just with low pressure.

Missouri American Water crews worked Sunday and Monday to repair the water main break.