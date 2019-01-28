× Six St. Louis Steak ‘n Shake restaurants temporarily close

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six area Steak ‘n Shake restaurants are temporarily closed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a sign on the Maplewood location says that they are closed for remodeling. It is unclear when the restaurants may open again.

Steak ‘n Shake’s website says these St. Louis area locations are temporarily closed.