Six St. Louis Steak ‘n Shake restaurants temporarily close
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six area Steak ‘n Shake restaurants are temporarily closed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a sign on the Maplewood location says that they are closed for remodeling. It is unclear when the restaurants may open again.
Steak ‘n Shake’s website says these St. Louis area locations are temporarily closed.
- Steak ‘n Shake
10459 Page Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63132
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Steak ‘n Shake
12607 Dorsett Road
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Steak ‘n Shake
7606 Manchester
St. Louis, MO 63143
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Steak ‘n Shake
13426 Olive Boulevard
Chesterfield, MO 63017
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Steak ‘n Shake
13849 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Steak ‘n Shake
17312 Chesterfield Airport Road
Chesterfield, MO 63005
TEMPORARILY CLOSED