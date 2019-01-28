Song of the Day – Win a pair of Country Megatickets Every Day This Week!

The 2019 Country Megaticket, presented by MO Lottery, is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with 7 country megastars and 19 supporting acts for one great price!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of reserved tickets before they go on sale, EVERY DAY THIS WEEK!

2019 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

Saturday, May 18 – Rascal Flatts w/TBD

Saturday, June 1 – Dierks Bentley w/ Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes

Friday, June 28 – Brad Paisley w/Chris Lane and Riley Green

Thursday, July 11 – Chris Young w/Chris Janson and TBD

Thursday, August 8 – Florida Georgia Line w/Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy

Saturday, August 17 – Luke Bryan w/Cole Swindell and Jon Langston

Saturday, August 24 – Jason Aldean w/Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver

New this year, NEW THIS YEAR!! The Country Megaticket is offering a Platinum ticket package which guarantees the same lower level reserved seat for each of the seven shows PLUS one elite parking pass per order Platinum tickets include the same reserved seats for each show, plus one elite parking pass per show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10am. Click here to purchase tickets!

Use the code FOX2 during our special pre-sale Wednesday, 1/30 at 10am through Thursday, 1/31 at 10pm.

Register to win tickets to all seven shows valued over $500.00 to be in the audience when 7 headliners and 19+ supporting acts are here! Earn a bonus entry when you follow @FOX2Now on Instagram.

