Spirit of St. Louis – Car Giveaway & Thank You

Our Spirit of St. Louis - Car Giveaway winner is Alan Myers of St. Charles, MO!

For the Spirit of St. Louis, we raised over 200 thousand dollars for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, Marygrove, and Heat-Up St. Louis.

With each $10 donation, viewers were entered for a chance to win a 2018 Mazda 6, Honda CR-V, or GMC Canyon.

To those of you that donated, thank you! Thank you to our three charities and thank you to Bommarito Automotive Group for donating a 2018 Honda CR-V to Alan! It’s all for the #SpiritofSTL