St. Louis city- county merger ‘Better Together’ set to reveal plan

ST. LOUIS - Supporters of the Better Together plan to consolidate St. Loius City and County will unveil their plan at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Cheshire hotel.

Their goal is to have St. Louis City and County function under one metro area government.

The measure doesn’t touch fire and school districts however the proposal would combine most municipal services including police, but

In order to take effect, the move would need to be approved by voters statewide.

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger support the idea.

But the Municipal League Of St Louis and many of the smaller municipalities in St. Louis County oppose the plan.

