St. Louis detectives investigating north city killing
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon in a north city neighborhood.
According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, officers were called to the 5200 block of Davison Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, just before 2 p.m.
Police found a man in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim has not been identified.
38.694912 -90.249151