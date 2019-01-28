Start planning for the ‘human’ components of retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Patricia Bagsby from Psychological Associates came to the studio to provide viewers with tips for retirement from an organizational and individual perspective.

Psychological Associates offers programs that aid with the "human component" of letting go of work. From succession planning for companies, to coaching for pre-retirees, they can help you prepare for both the financial and the non-financial components of retirement.

