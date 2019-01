Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chef Cedric Harden from River Roast in Chicago dropped by the Fox 2 kitchen this morning to promote Chicago's 12th annual Restaurant Week. The event kicked off this past week, but there's still a chance to taste some of the best dishes in the Windy City.

Chicago Restaurant Week

January 25 to February 7

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants visit www.EatItUpChicago.com