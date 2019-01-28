The best ways to battle jet lag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - People traveling for business or pleasure need healthy sleep in order to make the most of their trip, and you may want to take an extra day just to recover and avoid jet lag.

Jet lag is the disruption in alertness and function that occurs when we cross time zones and our circadian rhythm are out of sync with local time.

Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss how it takes the human body one day full daily cycle to recover for every two time zones crossed in travel.