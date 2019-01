Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - For the past 6 years Delaney Hall, from Delaney's Donations, has chosen a charity to help for her birthday.

This year she and Dairy Queen have teamed up together to raise money for Randy's Rescue Ranch; her goal is to raise $6,000.

Tim Ezell was live in O'Fallon to lend a hand and join the ice cream party.