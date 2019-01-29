Carrie Bradshaw, The Dude change things up in Stella Artois Super Bowl ad

Two iconic characters are making a comeback for Super Bowl LIII thanks to Stella Artois and the commercial is going viral. Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex in the City” and The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” are part of the beer’s big game campaign.

In the ad, Sarah Jessica Parker as Bradshaw stuns everyone by ordering a Stella Artois instead of her go-to cosmopolitan. Later, Jeff Bridges as the Dude also shocks the place by passing on a White Russian in favor of the Belgian pilsner.

The ad invites consumers to change up the usual for a good cause. Stella Artois is donating to water.org for every bottle or pint sold in the United States through March, up to $2.5 million.