Dangerously cold temperatures likely through early Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dangerously cold temperatures are likely tonight through early Thursday. There is a wind chill advisory in effect for St. Louis, and warnings further north of the metro area.

Increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon with developing snow showers and snow flurries as a cold front moves through. Only minor accumulations expected. Temperatures in the mid 20°s at lunchtime Tuesday will begin to fall as wind speeds increase. Afternoon wind chills will be in the single digits.

Dangerous cold unfolds tonight as skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop to between 0° and -10° across the viewing area (about -2° in St. Louis) with the coldest wind chills running -15° to -30°.

On Wednesday, temperatures only rebound into the single digits for highs and the gusty winds linger so wind chills will remain below zero. Winds begin to ease Wednesday evening, but still bitterly cold into Thursday.

