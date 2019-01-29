East St. Louis man charged with child pornography

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO – A East St. Louis man has been arrested on child pornography charges. On January 26, 2019, East St. Louis Police received a report that a man had pictures of nude female juveniles in his cell phone. A person had seen the images and recognized the girls.

Following an investigation, Andrew Wigfall III, 46, was taken into custody. The St. Clair States Attorney’ office charged Wigfall with eight counts of Child Pornography/victim under 13. Bond was set at $200,000.00.